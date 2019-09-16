HERMISTON — All area veterans and their families are invited to a free picnic.
Hermiston American Legion Post 37 is providing hamburgers, hot dogs and fried chicken. Post members will bring salads and side dishes. In addition, Walchli Farms is donating melons.
The event is Saturday at noon at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston. Non-post members aren’t required to bring anything, except their immediate family and big appetites.
For more information, contact 541-561-3236 or 541-720-0475.
