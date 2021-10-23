Chaplain Karl Niemeyer, far left, and Commander Aaron Wetterling, far right, both of American Legion Post No. 37, participate in an honor guard ceremony Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, recognizing the service of the Stanfield Police Department.
STANFIELD — The American Legion Post No. 37 Honor Guard held an outdoor ceremony Monday, Oct. 18, to express gratitude to the Stanfield Police Department. Led by Chief Bryon Zumwalt, the department also provides police services to the town of Echo.
Post Commander Aaron Wetterling presented each of the department’s officers with a certificate of appreciation along with a small monetary gift to be shared with their families. Following the presentation, the officers were asked to huddle up while members of the American Legion Honor Guard gathered around.
Post Chaplain Karl Niemeyer read from Hebrews 11 in the Bible. He then offered a prayer of protection and for the health and safety of the department.
Chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization, the American Legion focuses on serving veterans, military personnel and local communities. It advocates for social change, secures benefits for veterans and develops and supports programs for children and youths.
For more information about the nonprofit organization, visit www.legion.org. For questions about joining the local post, call Wetterling at 541-720-1815.
