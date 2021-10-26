HERMISTON — A 95-year-old Hermiston man was recently honored by fellow members of American Legion Post No. 37 — C.J. “Mike” McMichael received a special patch in recognition of his 75 years of continuous membership with the veterans organization.
Post Commander Aaron Wetterling said when it came time to present the distinguished award during the post’s regular Oct. 4 meeting, several of McMichael’s comrades quickly assisted the U.S. Army veteran to his feet.
“Every member rose in unison and upon the completion of the presentation of the patch they all rendered him a proper salute,” Wetterling said. “He later described the emotional event to his family through misty eyes.”
Despite suffering several strokes, Wetterling said McMichael still attends the monthly meetings. While he doesn’t recall when, McMichael served for a year as the local post commander.
Also, earlier this year, McMichael was honored with a “Quilt of Valor” made by the Stanfield Community Quilters. Considered a “civilian award,” the beautiful quilts are presented to veterans for their bravery in service to their country.
In visiting with McMichael later, Wetterling learned that the U.S. Army veteran became involved with the American Legion in 1946 in Curtis, Nebraska. McMichael, Wetterling said, joined at the urging of his brother-in-law, who he believes might have belonged to the “Forty and Eight,” an organization that previously was closely affiliated with the American Legion.
Signing on the dotted line Aug. 17, 1944, the Nebraska farm boy served during World War II — entering the European Theater of Operations in January 1945. He was a combat engineer and served with C Company, 12th Combat Engineers. McMichael spent five months overseas working with a crew repairing and constructing roads and bridges, Wetterling said.
Returning to the states, he began additional training for the Pacific Theater, which came to a halt when Japan surrendered, Wetterling said. McMichael received an honorary discharge in June 1946 in Atterbury, Indiana.
Working on a road crew for 50 cents an hour, McMichael moved to Eastern Oregon. In 1947, he landed a job as a munitions handler for $1.06 an hour at the Umatilla Army Depot.
“I thought I was rolling in money,” McMichael said to Wetterling.
Following a brief transfer as a munitions inspector in Sidney, Nebraska, he resumed farming with his father. With a tight budget and growing family, McMichael and his wife, Betty, returned to Hermiston. He was rehired at the Army Depot, where he remained until retiring in 1974.
American Legion Post No. 37 meets the first Monday of each month, 7 p.m. at Agape House, 500 W. Harper Road, Hermiston. For more information, contact Wetterling at 541-720-1815 or aarmar@charter.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.