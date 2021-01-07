JOSEPH — In an effort to promote philanthropy in local charities, Community Bank conducts the annual Charity Drive. Proceeds from the drive are used in that same community during the holiday season.
Funds collected are matched dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $1,000 per branch. Last year, over $23,000 was dispersed to ten charities in the region. This year we exceeded $28,000, with $24,000 going to food bank nonprofits.
Food Bank charities that benefited this year were: Enterprise/Joseph Community Connection Food Bank, $10,730; Elgin Food Bank, $3,680; Wallowa Food Bank, $2,425; Baker City food banks (St. Francis de Dales and Church of the Nazarene Compassion center) each received $2,000; Community Connection Food Bank in La Grande, $1,754; and in Pendleton, Altrusa’s Feed the Child Program received $1,529.
In addition, other types of charities were supported in areas where there is already a significant fundraiser for the food banks. In Hermiston, Made to Thrive, which helps children, received a donation of $2,582 with collections and the match. The city of Milton-Freewater received $969 for the power and light assistance program. The city then matched that amount as well to assist local residents with their bills. In Walla Walla, Washington, Children’s Home Society, Parents as Teachers program received $524.
Since the Community Bank Charity Drive began in 2010, the total amount given to area charities now exceeds $245,000.
“This campaign helps demonstrate the charitable nature of the folks in our communities. Those who volunteer, and who step up to give are making an impact during a truly challenging time,” said Tom Moran, Community Bank president, in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.