PENDLETON — For more than a decade, The Great Pacific has played host to the beloved “Holiday Pageant” with an array of local and regional musical performers featuring James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys. This year, the show must go on! In lieu of a live performance, the event will instead be an album.
The album features an eclectic mix of familiar musicians from near and far, including 200e,
Lincoln Barr (South Carolina), Kipling Bose, Bart Budwig with Elwood, Emily Muller-Cary and Andy Cary, Don't & Triplet (Baker City), The Aaron Engum Quartet, Dan Haug, Gordon Hepburn, The Identities, James Dean Kindle & The Eastern Oregon Playboys, Brian Mandella, Thomas Paul (Boise), Joe Pitt, Some Sad Americans, Ian and Harry Summerfield, Greg Schulberg and more.
The album may be streamed and purchased online at thejazzclub.bandcamp.com.
All proceeds from the sale will help support the Pendleton Jazz Club, whose history dates back more than 60 years. The Jazz Club has provided live music for countless community dances, concerts, Happy Canyon, the Rainbow's annual St. Patrick's Day festivities, and The Great Pacific's Holiday Pageant.
A special thanks goes out to all the musicians who generously contributed to this project; Ken, Carol and everyone at Great Pacific for always providing such an awesome venue; Peter Walters for the cover design and intro concept; and especially Addison Schulberg for the countless hours spent in the studio bringing this project to reality.
