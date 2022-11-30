UMATILLA COUNTY — Local law enforcement and Walmart truck drivers are teaming up for the fourth year in a row to collect gifts for children and families.

The Holiday Toy Drive is Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at Walmart stores in Pendleton and Hermiston. Local officers and Walmart transportation drivers will collect gifts for children and families having to spend the holidays in local and regional children's hospitals and Ronald McDonald house locations. The public can donate toys either day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and donate toys at the Walmart stores.

