UMATILLA COUNTY — Local law enforcement and Walmart truck drivers are teaming up for the fourth year in a row to collect gifts for children and families.
The Holiday Toy Drive is Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at Walmart stores in Pendleton and Hermiston. Local officers and Walmart transportation drivers will collect gifts for children and families having to spend the holidays in local and regional children's hospitals and Ronald McDonald house locations. The public can donate toys either day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and donate toys at the Walmart stores.
Umatilla County sheriff's deputy Michael Ellwood and his family organized the third toy drive in 2021.
The toy drive began with Umatilla County sheriff's deputy Michael Ellwood’s daughter, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 15. During her treatments in a children’s hospital decided she wanted to be able to give back to the hospitals and do a toy drive for the children.
Ellwood coordinated with Walmart Distribution and multiple law enforcement agencies to collect toys for children in hospitals and Ronald McDonald homes throughout Oregon and Washington. Each year it has grown. Last year toys went to numerous locations, including St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, local foster families and hospitals as far away as seattle.
