People sort through tree starts on April 6, 2013, during a past Arbor Day tree giveaway. Sponsored by the Hermiston Rotary Club and Hermiston Parks and Recreation, the 2022 event is April 2 in the parking lot at the Hermiston Community Center.
HERMISTON — Hermiston’s annual Arbor Day free tree giveaway will be April 2, 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
This will be a drive-thru event, so be sure to research the varieties you wish to pick up and have your choices prepared before arrival. People are permitted to have as many tree starts as they can immediately plant. The varieties include red maple, red-osier dogwood, green ash, golden chain tree, tulip tree, Dolgo crabapple, European mountain ash and Colorado spruce.
Sponsored by the Hermiston Rotary Club and Hermiston Parks and Recreation, the tree giveaway has been held in Hermiston for more than 35 years. The event is being held nearly a month before National Arbor Day, which is April 29.
According to a press release from the parks department, they have found people are more successful in getting the tree starts to grow when they are planted the first part of April. For more information, call 541-667-5018.
