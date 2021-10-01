HERMISTON — Described as a peaceful event that bears witness to beliefs in the sanctity of life, Deanna Leonard said the annual Life Chain is Sunday, Oct. 3, in Hermiston. Tiffany LeGore, who has organized the Pendleton Life Chain in recent years, said she was unable to coordinate the 2021 event.
“It’s not a protest,” Leonard said. “We’re Christians praying and giving a personal witness of our beliefs.”
To participate, meet at 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind Banner Bank, 101 E. Main St., Hermiston. After briefing participants, including passing out signs, Leonard said the group will spread out along North First Street (Highway 395) near Gladys and Hermiston avenues.
Kristi Smalley, who attends Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston, learned about the event from Leonard a handful of years ago. The regent of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 1692, Smalley had been providing financial support to anti-abortion causes but felt compelled to do something more.
“I wanted to do something physical to hopefully help people realize how precious life is from conception to natural death,” she said.
Sometimes, Smalley said, people aren’t aware of available options and resources when faced with an unplanned pregnancy. She shared about engaging in a conversation with an expectant mother while taking a walk in her neighborhood. The young woman, Smalley said, was feeling pressure from her boyfriend to have an abortion.
“It was heart-wrenching to witness her anguish,” she said.
Held the first Sunday in October, the nationwide event is in its 34th year. According to the national organization’s website, the effort encourages the faith community to link together to lead the nation in prayer for the unborn.
Leonard, who has organized the Hermiston event for around 17 years, said a silent and prayerful approach is a non-confrontational way to share her anti-abortion beliefs. Leonard and Smalley said they don’t endorse using graphic photos or harsh verbiage on signs. Smalley called it “a distraction,” which takes the focus off the positive message they’re trying to convey.
