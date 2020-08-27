Celeste (CeCe) Whitewolf, a descendant of the Wallowa Band, Nez Perce, and board member of the Homeland Project, delights in the stories told by the displays at the new Wallowa Band Nez Perce Interpretive Center. Whitewolf was one of the 2020 Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program grant awardees supported by the University of Oregon’s Oregon Folklife Network.