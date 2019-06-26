HINES — Hands-on learning experiences, including making stone tools, ancient spear throwing and traditional crafts and artisans, are featured during the Archaeology Roadshow.
The Malheur National Forest is co-hosting the third annual event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hines City Park. Hines is located about 200 miles south of Pendleton via Highway 395. The free event is being held in conjunction with the Cultural Crawl, which focuses on traditional trades like blacksmithing and leather works.
In addition, an Archaeology on Tap Lecture Series is available at 5 p.m. at the Burns Elks Lodge, 118 N. Broadway. It features speakers, dinner and trivia games with prizes. A hamburger dinner with all the fixings costs $10.
For more information, call Alyson Kral at 541-573-4300.
