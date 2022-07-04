PENDLETON — A cacophony of piercing electric-guitar riffs, hammered drum kits and loud teens is about to overtake the Carnegie Library building that houses the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
And the staff can’t wait.
After two years of virtual rocking and rolling to help control the spread of the coronavirus, arts center’s Rock & Roll Camp is back to in-person. According to a press release, the PCA is welcoming almost 100 13-18 year-olds for a week-long immersive experience.
The 17th year of Rock & Roll Camp runs Aug. 8-12 and is completely free. Teens do not have to reside in Pendleton or even Umatilla County to attend.
The Pendleton Center for the Arts hosted its first Rock Camp in 2006, fueled by the passion of local musician and music promoter Peter Walters and fostered by then grant-writer J.D. Smith and then Executive Director Jane Hill.
“The annual event has become part of the fabric of the community,” according to the press release, “and several camp alumni credit their involvement for the confidence and continued engagement with music they enjoy today.”
Addison Schulberg is the 2022 camp director. He started his relationship with Rock & Roll Camp as a 13-year-old. After attending all six years the program allowed, Schulberg went on to serve as a volunteer, then instructor and now leads the group of 15-20 Northwest musicians who work hard to make sure teens have a week they always will remember.
Teens have a variety of activities to choose from during the day camp. Activities begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up at 4 p.m. and include everything from songwriting to music performance, from sound mixing to journalism. Those not interested in getting up on stage can focus on interviewing counselors and campers, taking photos, drawing and the other tasks that go into creating the camp zine, a handmade booklet that documents the week and showcases the participants. The week culminates in a showcase concert on Main Street on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.
Camp counselors are staying at the newly renovated Motolodge in Pendleton, thanks to the generous support of the property owners. The property has served in years past as a home-base for the camp, which is just several blocks from the arts center.
The counselors come from a range of indie bands from across Oregon and Idaho and from as far away as New Mexico. All are touring musicians who have spent years not only perfecting their craft but devoting time to helping teens foster their own love of music. Counselors also include topflight music journalists and writers such as Casey Jarman and Michael Heald.
Acoustic and electric guitars, ukuleles, drum kits and other instruments are available for free loan during the camp. Teens also are encouraged to bring instruments they play, including strings and brass.
Registration is open at PendletonArts.org or at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Early registration is recommended, as the camp is limited to 100 participants. The Pendleton Center for the Arts is open Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 12-4 p.m. More information is available by calling 541-278-9201, emailing director@pendletonarts.org, or in person at 214 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.