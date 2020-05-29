Three area churches will host a socially distanced celebration of Holy Communion on Sunday, May 31, 2020, as part of Pentecost.
The first celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be held Peace Lutheran Church in Pendleton. The church is located at 210 N.W. Ninth St. Participants are asked to enter the parking lot off Ninth St. and remain in their vehicles for the service. Rev. Travis Larson of Peace Lutheran Church and Pendleton United Methodist Pastor Patty Nance will preside.
The second service will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Hermiston. The church is located at 191 E. Gladys Ave. St. John’s Episcopal Church Rev. Chuck Barnes and Pastor Nance will preside.
The event is open to all. “We welcome everyone who believes in Jesus Christ,” Nance said.
For more information, call the church at 541-567-3002 or e-mail herfumc@outlook.com.
