UMATILLA COUNTY — Santa Claus and his reindeer ain’t got nothing on a dozen local Department of Human Services Child Welfare employees. Caseworkers with the foster care program recently hitched up passenger vehicles to deliver carloads of gifts to children in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Jaime Meakins, who works as a case aide in the Hermiston DHS office, took the reins in “It Takes A Village,” an effort to collect Christmas gifts for area foster children. In addition to items from wish lists, toys were accepted for kids and gift cards were sought for teens in foster care. Also, winter apparel was collected at Harley Swain Subaru and pajamas at Rogers Toyota of Hermiston. Meakins said Lamb Weston plants in Boardman and Hermiston held toy drives, and giving trees were set up at the Heppner Les Schwab Tire Center, the Hermiston Goodwill, the Walmart Distribution Center and Walmart Transportation Division — which provided each child with at least two gifts. Also, Tillamook provided 100 coats.
“Our conference room was completely full, and that was before we had everything,” Meakins said. “The amount of stuff was amazing — we’ve never had a year like this before.”
An unexpected partner in the effort, Meakins said, was New Hope Community Church. The Hermiston congregation designated a different collection focus for each week of advent.
Chris Hankel, the church’s executive pastor, said the congregation had been looking at ways to build a relationship with DHS as a way to contribute. He said they want to make a difference in the community and recognized there’s a huge need for area foster children.
“This is the most generous group of people you will ever meet,” Hankel said. “If you put a need in front of these folks, they really respond.”
And respond they did — the first week of advent resulted in 56 baby items being donated; during the second week, 64 gift cards were collected; and in the third week, 266 items for kids were brought in. During the last week of advent, items are being collected for foster teens that are close to aging out. Hankel said everything from bedding and household needs to paper products and cleaning supplies are coming in.
Meakins and her coworkers are thrilled with all the support from the community. She said each person and business that contributed is making a difference.
“You have made their lives a little brighter and brought love to their hearts,” Meakins said. “Our foster children will be so excited Christmas morning when they see there are gifts under the tree for them.”
