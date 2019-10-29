While it might be a bit frigid out on Halloween, little ghouls, ghosts and goblins can participate in a number of safe trick-or-treat activities in the area. Business owners, schools, churches and community groups are offering up a cache of candy at several events on Thursday — Halloween.
PENDLETON
• Trick-or-Treat Downtown invites kids and their parents to explore Pendleton’s Main Street area and discover tasty treats. The event, which runs from 3-5 p.m., is organized by the Pendleton Downtown Association and sponsored by Pendleton Safeway.
Merchants who are participating will display a sign in the window. For more information, call 541-304-3912.
• Heritage Haunt from 3-5:30 p.m. on the grounds at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave. — enter through the gate by the caboose. Participants are invited to collect candy at six stations, utilize photo spots, meet friendly monsters and other spooky characters and take a maze tour. (541-276-0012).
• Trunk-or-Treat at The Salvation Army. Free hot chocolate, popcorn and lots of candy from 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors. (541-276-3369).
• Halloween Carnival from 5-7:30 p.m. at Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The free event features outrageous family fun with games, prizes, treats and more. For questions, call Pendleton Parks & Recreation at 541-276-8100.
• McKay Creek Estates Trick-or-Treat Open House from 5-7 p.m. at 1601 Southgate Place. Friends and families are invited to dress up in Halloween costumes and join in on spooktacular fun with the assisted living residents. Activities include trick-or-treating, snacks and Halloween games. (541-276-1987).
• Trunk-or-Treat at the Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St. People are invited to join the family fun, which includes food, games, face painting and collecting candy. (541-276-6015).
HERMISTON
• Treats on Main and Beyond provides safe trick-or-treating with many Main Street area businesses handing out candy from 3-5 p.m. — look for signs in the window for those participating. After filling your bucket or bag with candy, be sure to head to the Hermiston Community Center from 4-6 p.m. for carnival games, bounce houses, a haunted house, giant pumpkin, prizes and much more for all ages.
The event is sponsored by Sponsored by Rogers Toyota of Hermiston. There are still volunteer opportunities available — call Hermiston Parks & Recreation at 541-667-5018 for more information.
• Halloween Open House from 4-8 p.m. at Umatilla County Fire District #1, 320 S. First St. Treats and hot dogs will be served. Hang out with firefighters, check out the equipment, take pictures and handle a fire hose.
• Fall Fest 2019 at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene features food, fun and a trunk-or-treat. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 1520 W. Orchard Ave. The free activities also include games and hay rides. For questions, call 541-567-3677.
• Fall Festival from 5:30-8 p.m. at Hermiston Christian School, 1825 W. Highland Ave. Games and treats are available for kids 12 and under. Also, a hot dog or pizza meal will be available for purchase. (541-567-3480).
• Oasis Kids Trunk-or-Treat. Oasis Vineyard Church is hosting the event from 6-7:30 p.m. at 1255 S. Highway 395. Check out the decorated trunks and collect candy and prizes. (541-567-5834).
• Trick-or-Treating at Regency Hermiston, 970 W. Juniper Ave. Residents will hand out candy from 6-8 p.m. People also are invited to bring their well-behaved dogs on leashes. (541-567-8337).
• The inaugural Dawg Treats event offers a safe and friendly trick-or-treat event and an opportunity for kids to meet their favorite sports stars from Hermiston High School athletic programs. Student athletes and coaches will hand out candy (while supplies last) from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Dawg House (the HHS main gym). The event is open to children up to age 10, who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, call Maria Duron at 541-667-6036.
• Teen Halloween Party at Hermiston Campus Life, 595 S. First St. Youths ages 12-18 are invited to attend from 7:30-10 p.m. The event features free food, laser tag, dodgeball and a Dutch Bros Coffee gift card for the best costume. (541-969-1017).
BOARDMAN
• A Halloween Celebration is planned from 6-7:30 p.m. at Riverside High School, 210 Boardman Ave. The event features trick-or-treating and a haunted graveyard. Also, a hot dog meal is available for $1.
The event is sponsored by Morrow County Unified Recreation District and hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Boardman. For more details, contact kiwanisboardman@gmail.com or 512-663-4845.
STANFIELD
• Halloween Open House from 4-8 p.m. at Umatilla County Fire District #1, 280 W. Coe Ave. Treats and hot dogs will be served. Hang out with firefighters, check out the equipment, take pictures and handle a fire hose.
• Cruise on over to Crossroads Community Church for their annual Trunk-or-Treat. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. in the church’s parking lot, 350 N.W. Sherman St.
People are invited to decorate their cars or trucks and hand out candy to kids. In addition to collecting candy, kids can enjoy hot chocolate, warming fires and a bouncy house with a slide (weather permitting).
For more information, contact 541-449-3434 or stanfieldag@eoni.com.
