An agreement to end World War I came on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Initially called Armistice Day, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to recognize the patriotism and sacrifices of veterans who continued to serve the country.
Area schools, municipalities, clubs and businesses are thanking veterans in a special way. Here are some local events. Activities are free and held on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted:
PENDLETON
The Associated Student Government of Blue Mountain Community College invites all area military veterans and current service members and their families to a Veterans Day Breakfast. It is Thursday, Nov. 10, 9-11 a.m. in Pioneer Hall, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave. Also, BMCC students and staff are welcome to attend. (541-278-5958, bit.ly/3T683K1).
Veterans of Foreign Wars Let’er Buck Post No. 922 will lead the annual Veterans Day service, 11 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Garden at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave. It features stones with the names of all Umatilla County veterans who died in action. Coffee and donuts will be served at the conclusion of the service. (541-276-1221).
HERMISTON
The city of Hermiston is hosting the annual Veterans Day Breakfast, 8 a.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The event is open to veterans, active duty service members and their families. (RSVP via 541-667-5018).
ECHO
Veterans will be honored Thursday, Nov. 10 during events organized by the Echo School District. A parade escorted by first responders starts at 10 a.m. in front of the school, 600 Gerone St., and will loop around to Main Street and back. People are encouraged to stand or park along the parade route.
Veterans and their families are invited to an assembly, 1 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. To recognize honored guests, veterans are asked to arrive early and provide their name and military information. (541-376-8436, bjparker@echosd5.org).
HEPPNER
The Heppner High School Veterans Day Celebration is Thursday, Nov. 10, 10:30 a.m. in the gymnasium, 710 Morgan St. Veterans, their families and the general public are invited to attend.
The school band and choir will perform a few selections, followed by Roll Call. The guest speaker is Scott McEwen, a Heppner High School graduate and author of the No. 1 New York Times Best Seller, “American Sniper.”
McEwen will host a meet-and-greet and book signing after the program. Copies of his book will be available for purchase.
Veterans and their families are invited to enjoy lunch. In addition, people are encouraged to visit local downtown merchants to enjoy window displays, including photos of local veterans. (541-676-9138, jean.collins@morrow.k12.or.us).
IRRIGON
Local veterans are invited to a Veterans Day assembly on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 9:45 a.m. at Irrigon Junior/Senior High School, 315 S.E. Wyoming Ave. A PowerPoint presentation will feature photos submitted by local veterans and their families.
Afterward, a meet-and-greet with leadership students will include refreshments. (541-922-5551, rose.palmer@morrow.k12.or.us).
MILTON-FREEWATER
Coordinated by Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge No. 2146, the annual Veterans Day parade starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street.
Afterward, all veterans are invited to enjoy a chili feed brunch at the Elks Lodge, 611 N. Main St. Non-veterans are asked to make a donation. (541-938-3633).
MISSION
Wildhorse Resort & Casino invites all veterans and military personnel to enjoy a Veterans Day meal. Food, up to $18, can be ordered at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, located off Interstate 84 Exit 216; Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 30 S.E. Court Ave.; or Birch Creek Grill, 69772 Highway 395. Present military identification or proof of service for the complimentary meal. (800-654-9453, bit.ly/3fwxd77).
PILOT ROCK
Local veterans will be honored during a program held by the Pilot Rock School District. Veterans and their guests are invited for breakfast Thursday, Nov.10 at 8:30 a.m. in the high school cafeteria. Veterans will be honored in the Aisle of Honor.
And the eighth annual Veterans Day Concert and Assembly will follow at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium. The general public is invited to the program. (541-443-2671).
