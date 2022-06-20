TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama President's List for spring semester 2022 includes Sara Grady of Arlington. She is a 2019 graduate of Arlington High School.

A total of 11,224 students enrolled during the spring 2022 term at the university were named to the list by earning an academic record of a 4.0 GPA.

Founded in 1831, the university offers more than 200 degree programs. For more information, visit www.ua.edu.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.