The Arlington Jackpot Rodeo kicks off this weekend in Arlington.
In its 72nd year, the event gets rolling Saturday at 10 a.m. with a parade in downtown Arlington. Rodeo action begins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Rodeo tickets are $6 or $4 for ages 12 and under. Two-day pass prices are $9 and $6.
Arena action features traditional rodeo events, including limited bull riding and ranch bronc riding. Money will be added each day.
Also, specialty events include the fan-favorite mutton bustin’, as well as junior and pee wee barrel racing, buddy barrels and mini bulls. The Arlington Saddle Club will award a special buckle to the all-around cowboy or cowgirl.
For those with an appetite, the cook shack will be open and serving food both days. Also, a cowboy breakfast will be available Sunday from 7-10 a.m. at the Arlington Masonic Lodge, 50 Shane Drive.
Bella Yanez of Corvallis is serving as the 2019 Arlington Saddle Club queen. She is accompanied by her palomino paint horse, Samson.
The queen is the 18-year-old daughter of Eric and Bethaney Yanez and has one brother, Isaiah. Yanez is a graduate of Corvallis High School, where she was a member of the equestrian team. She is currently a freshman at Linn Benton Community College where she is studying to become an imaging technician.
The Arlington Saddle Club officers include Ron Wilson, president; Jim Rucker, vice president; Jodie Gentry, secretary; Sarah Rucker, treasurer; and Eileen Potter, queen advisor. For more information, call 541-454-2509.
