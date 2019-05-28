The Arlington Community Chamber of Commerce is casting its net to celebrate the last few weeks of spring.
The annual Spring Walapalooza-Arlington Fishing Derby — held in conjunction with Oregon’s Free Fishing Weekend — is Saturday at Earl Snell Park, located off Interstate 84 at Exit No. 137.
Registration for the fishing derby starts at 8 a.m. in the parking lot. The registration fee is $3 for each fisherman. Goody bags will be distributed to the first 50 participants. All ages may compete. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
The fishing derby runs from 8 a.m. to noon — with fishermen of all ages landing prizes for the largest catch. Weigh-ins are from 10 a.m. to noon. Prizes will be awarded in five categories: ages 4 and under, 5-8 years old, 9-12, 13-17 and adults.
No fishing license is required, however, all Oregon fishing regulations apply during the event. Be sure to bring your fishing pole and tackle. The Arlington Community Chamber of Commerce will have life vests available for use.
For those not interested in casting a line, the Spring Walapalooza offers food and fun from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., also in the park. Winners of the fishing derby will be announced and food will be available, including a free lunch to the first 200 people.
People are encouraged to attend the spring gathering to learn more about other upcoming activities in the area. Information booths will be set up to provide details.
For more information about events and activities in Arlington, call 541-626-3426, visit www.visitarlingtonoregon.com or www.facebook.com/arlingtonORchamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.