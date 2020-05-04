FOX LAKE, Ill. — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and our 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 23-27, 2020, visit the association's website at www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/ or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net, or call 224-225-1202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.