MISSION — NASCAR fans are invited as the 25th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America makes a pit stop in Mission.
Led by former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty, the ride includes 250 participants and 150 motorcycles. They are raising money for Victory Junction, a camp for kids with life-threatening and chronic illnesses.
The public is invited to come meet celebrity riders (like NASCAR legend Harry Gant, NFL great Herschel Walker and many more), purchase merchandise and make donations to the cause. The local pit stop is Friday at about 2:45 p.m. at Arrowhead Travel Plaza, 72485 Highway 331, Mission. Be sure to arrive early and stay until the last rider leaves. Arrowhead Travel Plaza will have a drawing for a special autographed prize, so head inside the store to sign up. Also, donations will be accepted at the pit stop.
The concept for the Victory Junction camp was a dream of Adam Petty. After his tragic death in a racing accident, the Petty family joined with friends to make the camp a reality.
For more information, visit www.kylepettycharityride.com. For questions, contact Ginny Talley at ginny@kylepettycharityride.com or 704-714-4545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.