PENDLETON — An outdoor art activity offers an opportunity to “Chalk it Up!”
Local artist Peter Bryan, who is the driving force behind the idea, hopes it will inspire unity and community solidarity. The Baha’i Community of Pendleton, with support from Pendleton Center for the Arts, is presenting Chalk it Up! Saturday, Oct. 3, in public sidewalk spaces around the town.
“In a time when much of the news is discouraging, making art can inspire and uplift people, providing fun and fellowship,” Bryan said. “Chalk art is accessible to almost everyone and it gets people outdoors, so it seemed like a perfect fit.”
The group will distribute free chalk sets to kids and families with curbside pickup Thursday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Oct. 2, from 3-6 p.m. at the arts center, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Ideas for interactive designs that can engage others in a fun way can be found by searching Pinterest for “interactive chalk art.”
It’s recommended that participants work in open, unoccupied spaces like Brownfield Park or the Riverfront Park on Court Street, as well as neighborhood sidewalks. Event organizers recommend utilizing face coverings and safe distancing while making and viewing the finished art, and as always, consideration for others.
Photos of finished work may be emailed to director@pendletonarts.org for inclusion on the Pendleton Center for the Arts website. For more information, call Ruth Hall at 541-276-9360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.