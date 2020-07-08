BAKER CITY — The 22nd annual Art at the Crossroads regional art exhibit is accepting entries for the 2020 show. Artwork will be accepted Tuesday, Sept. 1 and the show opens Friday, Sept. 4 at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave. Monetary prizes and awards will be presented at judge Malcolm Phinney's discretion, and a People's Choice award will be selected by the community and patrons who attend the opening reception and case a vote before 8 p.m.
The show is open to professional and amateur artists ages 18 and older. Each artist may submit up to three words of art that has not been exhibited previously at a Crossroads open show. Entry fee is $20 per member artists and $25 for non-members.
All items submitted must be available for sale, and there is a 30% commission for member artists, and 40% commission for non-members. Works must be of original design, high quality and not violate any copyright laws. Work that is manufactured, imported, reproductions made from kits or under the supervision of an instructor are not eligible.
Paintings must be dry and appropriately presented, mounted or framed, ready to hang with D-rings and wire attached. No sawtooth hangers will be accepted. Artwork over 50 lbs. or over 40x40 inches must be submitted by special arrangement by emailing crystal@crossroads-arts.org.
Works must be delivered on Sept. 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. with the appropriate entry fee and completed Exhibit Contract, which may be found on the Crossroads website or at the arts center. Late entries will not be accepted. The Gallery Committee reserves the right to refuse any artwork that is not consistent with the general quality of the exhibit. If there are more entries than space allows, the number of artworks shown per artist may be limited.
The opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 4 from 5:30-8 p.m. An informal meeting, talk and critique with Phinney will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Both events are free and open to the public. The show runs through Sept. 28 at the arts center, which is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Unsold works can be picked up by artists on Monday, Sept. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.crossroads-arts.org.
