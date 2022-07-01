PENDLETON — Adults and teens have an opportunity to stretch their artistic creativity with the Community Thrift Shop Challenge. The art contest is a reboot of a 2011 collaborative project with Heritage Station Museum and Pendleton Center for the Arts, said Roberta Lavadour, PCA executive director.
With the do-it-yourself art movement blossoming a decade ago, organizers invited more than a dozen local artists to create artwork with reclaimed or recycled materials purchased from the thrift store. Utilizing everything from egg beaters and Scrabble tiles to glassware and plastic animal figurines, the artists created a variety of mixed media pieces — while spending less than $10.
In rebooting the challenge this year, Lavadour said it was decided to open it up to all teens and adults. People are encouraged to browse the shelves and bins at the Community Thrift Shop — limited only by creative inspiration and imagination.
“In a community where we don’t have a lot of shopping opportunities for things a little out of the ordinary, the thrift shop is really a place for things that you just won’t find in a store,” she said.
Sculpture, two-dimensional work, assemblages, textiles, book alterations and wearable art are encouraged. Artists can submit completed work, along with an entry form, between July 28-30 at the Community Thrift Shop, 138 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. There is no registration fee.
On display Aug. 1-31 in the store’s front windows, Lavadour invites visitors to cast a vote for a people’s choice award. Also, four $50 cash awards, provided by Tom Winn, a longtime historical society board member, will be presented in the adult and teen categories.
Part of the project’s focus, Lavadour said, is to reinforce the concept that reusing and recycling objects is the foundational part of a great deal of art-making. She’s looking forward to seeing how people interpret and utilize items they find at the thrift store.
“I’m kind of a dumpster diver at heart,” Lavadour said with a laugh. “A lot of my personal studio practice is responding to objects that I encounter.”
A fixture in downtown Pendleton since 1962, the charity-based thrift store was previously called Community Bargain Counter. Since 2006, proceeds have been directed to the Umatilla County Historical Society, which operates Heritage Station Museum. Coinciding with the 2015 purchase and move to its Court Avenue location, the store changed its name to Community Thrift Shop. One thing hasn’t changed, Lavadour said the people of Pendleton donate some pretty incredible items.
“People are finding that they can re-use things, re-configure them, update them and do really fun things,” she said. “It’s really true about one person’s trash is someone else’s treasure.”
Additional information and an entry form is available at www.pendletonarts.org/cts-challenge. For questions, contact Lavadour at 541-278-9201 or director@pendletonarts.org.
