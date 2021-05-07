HERMISTON — The artwork of Bryce Southerland of Bryce's DreamScapes is currently on display at the Hermiston Public Library.
An Irrigon resident, Southerland is a self-taught artist who works mainly with oil paints. He started painting in December 2018 by watching Bob Ross on TV. Stop by the library to view some of his works, which are on display throughout the month of May.
In addition, Southerland will present an introductory class on oil painting for adults at the library. All supplies will be provided.
The session will be held Tuesday, June 22, from 6-8 p.m. Masks will be required. While there is no fee to participate, those planning to attend must pre-register in person beginning Monday, June 7.
The library, which is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave., is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.hermiston.or.us/library.
