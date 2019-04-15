HERMISTON — The Hermiston Downtown District is calling all artists to help celebrate the arrival of spring by joining the Hermiston Art Festival.
The indoor/outdoor celebration of the arts is Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hermiston. In addition to art displays, the event will feature live music, food and art activities for all ages.
Organizers are seeking vendors as well as artists representing a mixture of styles that people of all ages can relate to and be moved by. Everything from realism to modern, watercolors to metal, fused glass, photography and many others are being sought. Artists will share about their creative vision and process during the festival.
“Every year is different with each artist bringing their unique style to the mix.” said Mary Corp, Hermiston Art Festival co-chair and a local artist.
For more information, contact Corp at 541-720-3859, mary.corp@oregonstate.edu, visit www.facebook.com/Hermistondowntown or talk to Judy Pederson at Lucky Endz Gifts, 230 E. Main St.
