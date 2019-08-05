MILTON-FREEWATER — Recent artwork by Central Middle School and McLoughlin High School students is featured as part of the Milton-Freewater Harvest Festival.
The Harvest Festival is Saturday, Aug. 17 from 7 a.m to 9:30 p.m. at Yantis Park, 200 DeHaven St. It features family fun, including live music, food trucks, vendor booths and park activities. There is no admission charge.
The Milton-Freewater Arts Council is sponsoring the art exhibit, which runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second Ave. Admission is free. Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite works for the People’s Choice award.
The original works on display during the show include a variety of media. They were selected by local art educators Lynne Burnham and Marianne Smith of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District.
“It will be an opportunity to see and appreciate the outstanding achievements of their students during the past academic year,” said Clark Colahan.
For more information about the art show, call Blanche Mason at 541-938-5126 or JeanAnn Mitchell at 541-938-5516. For more about the Harvest Festival, contact the Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce at 541-938-5563, mfchamber@mfchamber.com, search Facebook or visit www.mfchamber.com.
