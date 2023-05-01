PENDLETON — An exhibit featuring the work of Sam Marroquin of Vancouver, Washington, opens Thursday, May 4, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
“Sam Marroquin: Dwell” opens with a reception with the artist from 5:30-7 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.
Marroquin investigates the American experience through the structure and architecture of the “house,” the printed matter that surrounds us and the locations and moments that shape our personal and collective past, according to a press release from the arts center.
“I document and uncover narratives of the marginalized and underrepresented … revealing the truth of these stories becomes a way of looking at our past as we build for future generations,” she said.
Marroquin received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Washington and earned a master of arts in interdisciplinary studies in art and graphic communication from Eastern Washington University. She’s been exhibiting her work in solo and group exhibitions since 2002 and her work has been shown in many venues, including The Jason McCoy Gallery in New York, Washington State University, Southern Oregon University and Spokane Falls Community College. Her artwork was featured on smART stART, a live global Facebook broadcast, curated by Cheryl McGinnis Projects, New York.
“It is the job of art to engage the viewer in a meaningful way in order to facilitate larger conversations. Marroquin’s work is timely and important,” McGinnis wrote.
Monica Vilhauer, TreeSong artist-in-residence program manager said of Marroquin’s work, “She is showing the dark underbelly of what is hidden underneath.”
Marroquin’s artwork is in the Washington State Public State Art Collection at Tacoma Community College and in the Collections at the Central Library in Spokane.
Born and raised outside of Cheney, Washington, she lives and teaches art in Southwestern Washington state.
The exhibit runs through May 27 and admission to the gallery is free. Visitors also may view work by Hermiston artist Mary K. Corp in the Lorenzen Gallery. More information is available at PCA website or by calling 541-278-9201.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.