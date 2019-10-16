UMATILLA COUNTY — A Willamette Valley transplant will carve some fun at a couple of upcoming events at Bellinger Farms and Gourmet Shoppe, and the Echo Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch.
Roger Pope is a professional pumpkin sculptor. The Boardman man recently was hired as the graphics and media producer for the Hermiston School District. He previously lived in Dallas, Oregon, where he owned his own graphic design company.
He will sculpt pumpkins Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. There is no admission charge. Also, he will be at the Echo Corn Maze Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 100 N. Dupont St.
Pope, who graduated from Dallas High School, was voted most creative and most artistic his senior year. Before he even turned the tassel, Pope sold two logos to two separate companies. He went on to study visual communications at The Art Institute of Seattle.
“I was just one of those kids that was drawing all the time,” Pope said. “I’d doodle on anything I could get my hands on.”
Participating in family pumpkin-carving activities with his kids eventually morphed into becoming a professional pumpkin sculptor. While working on a graphic design project for Bauman’s Farm and Garden in Gervais, he inquired about doing pumpkin carving during their fall festival. In addition to pumpkins, Pope also has participated in snow and sand sculpting.
“All three are temporary forms of art — one melts away, one washes away and one rots away,” he said.
Pope uses clay sculpting tools when performing his craft. He said while he’s not particularly picky about his “canvas,” he does need to find a pumpkin that’s not really hard or too soft. Pope also encourages people to try the art form.
“When you see the technique, you’re just scraping away a little at a time,” he said. “It’s a lot safer than pumpkin carving tools — it’s easier and safer to use clay sculpting tools.”
“He is just so creative,” said Victoria Rose, who notified the Hermiston Herald about his upcoming events. “He has a passion for sharing his art with others to inspire them.”
Pope doesn’t sell his pumpkin sculptures. His main purpose in creating them is to share the art form with others. Marleaux Scaggs said Bellinger Farms will sell raffle tickets for $1 each for a chance to win Pope’s creation. They will donate the proceeds to Agape House.
For more information about the events, call Bellinger’s at 541-567-5870 or text/call the Echo Corn Maze at 509-528-5808.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.