PENDLETON — The geologic time scale is not the first thing most people think of when they think about viewing art, but the context of Kirsten Furlong’s new exhibit at Pendleton Center for the Arts introduces food for thought about the current age we’re living through.
Her exhibit, “Night Passages,” recently opened in the art center’s East Oregonian Gallery. It will remain on public view through Thursday, Sept. 30. The arts center is located at 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Admission is free. Visitors to the gallery are required to wear masks.
Furlong’s recent projects relate to nuclear waste in the high desert of the western United States, declining habitat in the grasslands of the Great Plains and the effects of climate change on species everywhere. In the work, animals and plants serve as emblems of nature and as metaphors for human desires. She uses detail, repetition and patterns inspired by those encountered in the natural world as a representational tool while also using mark making to express empathy, loss, and longing.
Born in Wisconsin, Furlong currently lives and works in Boise. Her work has been shown nationally and internationally in solo and group exhibitions. She is the director of the Blue Galleries and a lecturer in the department of art, design, and visual studies at Boise State University.
For more information about Pendleton Center for the Arts, call 541-310-7413 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
