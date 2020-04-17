PENDLETON — Although the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered the Pendleton Center for the Arts, director Roberta Lavadour and her crew continue to provide artistic endeavors for their patrons.
The center's online Creativity Breaks provide families with activities to engage their creative side using materials found around the house. Visit https://pendletonarts.org/online-resources/ to view YouTube videos showing how to make booklets, pop-up cards, junk mail collages and more from supplies found in most homes.
The arts center staff is getting ready to hit the road with curbside art supply drop-offs targeting specific Pendleton neighborhoods. Visit the center's Facebook page to find out where the drop-off will be next, and be on the lookout for the car sporting specially made signs courtesy of Creative Signs. The center will deliver 50 kits a week to families that can really use them to break up the stay-at-home monotony.
If you have sewing skills, you can join the arts center's team of seamstresses making masks to supply St. Anthony Hospital with personal protective equipment for visitors and patients to relieve the shortage faced by hospital staff. Visit https://pendletonarts.org/mask-making-info/ to see information, photos and videos that will help you make your own masks to use or share.
Don't sew? The arts center is also accepting donations of cotton fabric, elastic, clean, gently used T-shirts for use as mask ties. You can also volunteer to cut fabric, make seam binding, prep T-shirt ties and more.
For more information on the center's activities, or to volunteer, contact Lavadour at 541-310-7413 or email director@pendletonarts.org.
