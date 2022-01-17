McKell Wilson and Izzy Soto, members of the Blue Mountain Community College soccer team, wash windows at Pendleton Center for the Arts on Jan. 20, 2020, during the MLK Day of Service. To avoid having a large group of people, this year’s work day will be spread across the week — Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 18-21, 2022, to accommodate individuals, couples and small households.
PENDLETON — With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Pendleton Center for the Arts is getting creative with its annual work party. Each January, the arts center hosts the event as part of the Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day of Service
To minimize the spread of the virus, instead of hosting one big work day with a lot of people around — the event typically attracts around 60 volunteers — the arts center is planning numerous small work sessions Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 21 — the MLK Week of Service.
Individuals, couples or small household groups are invited to sign up to work on a designated task in an area without others present. Roberta Lavadour, executive director, said projects will take a maximum of two hours, with most taking much less time. Tasks include such things as dusting, painting or basic home repair.
Volunteers are encouraged to call the arts center to share their time and talents. For more information or to register to help, contact director@pendletonarts.org or 541-310-7413.
