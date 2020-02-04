PENDLETON — Do you or someone you know have artistic skills?
If so, Pendleton Center for the Arts encourages you to share your interest or expertise with others. Instructors in various art forms help the arts center expand its offerings.
People are invited to a meet and greet to mingle with others affiliated with Pendleton Center for the Arts. The informal gathering is Friday from 6-7 p.m. at 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Come and learn how you can share your passion with others. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact 541-278-9201, director@pendletonarts.org or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
