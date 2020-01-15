PENDLETON — Members of the community are encouraged to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a “Day On, Not a Day Off” by engaging in volunteer service.
Pendleton Center for the Arts invites people to join them in taking care of some tasks around the building. The day of service is Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Volunteers can enjoy a free lunch after the work party.
“We try to make the day as fun as possible, and we knock out all the work we have to do in just two hours. A large group makes things even more fun, so bring a friend and get ready to clean, paint, and spiff up the building,” said a written statement from the arts center.
Legislation signed in 1983 marked the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. as a federal holiday. In 1994, Congress also designated the holiday as a national day of service.
Each year, on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is observed at the arts center, executive director Roberta Lavadour said in a press release. Community members help with painting, cleaning, and spiffing up the old Carnegie Library building. Lavadour urges participants to bring appropriate clothing and a sense of adventure.
The event has become one of art center’s largest one-day gatherings of volunteers — attracting 40-60 people of all ages looking for a fun way to give back. The MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King's vision of a "Beloved Community," Lavadour said in the release.
The project is open to anyone, and all materials and supplies are provided. For questions, contact the arts center at 541-278-9201 or director@pendletonarts.org. For more information about projects across the nation happening on Monday, visit www.nationalservice.gov/serve-your-community/mlk-day-service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.