PENDLETON — Hands-on activities and demonstrations for all ages are featured as Pendleton Center for the Arts invades the Pendleton Farmers Market.
Art at the Market provides community members with a preview of classes available in the fall for youths and adults. The term’s offerings begin in October and include both one-day workshops and multi-week classes. The special event is Friday from 4-6:30 p.m. on Main Street, Pendleton.
Activities during Art at the Market include a stick figure drawing contest, a paper airplane contest and an opportunity to try forming a bowl on a pottery wheel.
"We wanted to have things that were accessible to everyone," said Kate Brizendine, PCA education coordinator. "People often tell us they can only draw stick figures, so we thought, well, let's see it!"
At 5 p.m., Greg Schulberg will provide a juggling demonstration to promote his upcoming class. Other fall offerings feature everything from wood refinishing to glass mosaics and painting fundamentals. Music classes include beginning and intermediate guitar.
For more information, visit www.pendletonarts.org, call 541-278-9201 or stop by the arts center at 214 N. Main St.
