"Young and Sweet,” an oil painting by Leo Reeves of Pendleton High School, received an award Feb. 24, 2023, from Pendleton Center for the Arts during the Eastern Oregon Regional High School Art Exhibition. The exhibit remains on display through March 17 in the Nightingale Gallery at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
PENDLETON — Leo Reeves, a senior at Pendleton High School, received a special award sponsored by Pendleton Center for the Arts during the Eastern Oregon Regional High School Art Exhibition. His oil painting, titled "Young and Sweet," was recognized during the exhibit’s opening reception on Feb. 24 in the Nightingale Gallery at Eastern Oregon University.
Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director, said PCA typically gives a pair of awards to Pendleton teens — Summer Wildbill and Grace Pitner also were honored — during the annual exhibit. However, with the quality of the works entered in the 2023 show, she said the arts center decided to pitch in with an extra award.
Gallery Director Cory Peeke said the EOU Art Program faculty juries the exhibit. Featuring a variety of media, schools from across the region are invited to participate. In addition to Pendleton, other local schools represented include Echo High School and McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater.
The exhibit remains on display through March 17 in Loso Hall on the EOU campus in La Grande. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, search bit.ly/3kMoeB9. For questions, email Peeke at cpeeke@eou.edu.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
