Leo Reeves: "Young and Sweet”

"Young and Sweet,” an oil painting by Leo Reeves of Pendleton High School, received an award Feb. 24, 2023, from Pendleton Center for the Arts during the Eastern Oregon Regional High School Art Exhibition. The exhibit remains on display through March 17 in the Nightingale Gallery at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.

 Pendleton Center for the Arts/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — Leo Reeves, a senior at Pendleton High School, received a special award sponsored by Pendleton Center for the Arts during the Eastern Oregon Regional High School Art Exhibition. His oil painting, titled "Young and Sweet," was recognized during the exhibit’s opening reception on Feb. 24 in the Nightingale Gallery at Eastern Oregon University.

Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director, said PCA typically gives a pair of awards to Pendleton teens — Summer Wildbill and Grace Pitner also were honored — during the annual exhibit. However, with the quality of the works entered in the 2023 show, she said the arts center decided to pitch in with an extra award.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.