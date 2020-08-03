PENDLETON — Following the success of this year's Open Regional Online Photography Exhibit, Pendleton Center for the Art is interested in showcasing the photos of a younger crowd — ages 6-12 — for its first-ever Youth Photo Online Exhibit.
Young residents of Umatilla County are encouraged to submit their best photo of something around the house, yard, or a spot in the neighborhood kids can access while practicing social distancing, including nature, pets, household items and other objects. Photos of people under the age of 18 will not be accepted, and any adults from outside the household shown in photos must be modeling appropriate social distancing.
Parents should submit the photo with their child's first name and last initial, or just initials if preferred, and the title of the photo to pca.photo.entry@gmail.com. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 30, 2020, and entry is free. Only one entry per child will be accepted.
Photo submissions will be judged by a committee of local artists and youth art instructors, and three photos will be chosen for special awards. Banner Bank is donating $50 savings accounts for each winner.
Pendleton Center for the Arts' website, Facebook and Instagram feeds will provide a link to the exhibit beginning Sept. 5.
For more information, visit https://pendletonarts.org/youth-photo-exhibit/.
