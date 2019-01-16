PENDLETON — Held in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, people are encouraged to participate in volunteer activities in the community.
In Pendleton, people are invited to take part in the National Day of Service by pitching in to help spruce up Pendleton Center for the Arts. Grab some work clothes and wear closed-toed shoes for a variety of cleaning and painting projects; all supplies will be provided.
The event is Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the arts center, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Afterwards, lunch will be served to all volunteers.
For more information, contact 541-278-9201 or director@pendeltonarts.org.
