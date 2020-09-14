PENDLETON — When the exhibit committee at the Pendleton Center for the Arts invited Hiroko Cannon to create work for her third solo exhibit in the East Oregonian Gallery, no one could have imagined that it would open in the context of a global pandemic and destructive wildfires. But instead of feeling dark, the paintings of local birds and the plants that sustain them bring a vibrant life into the space, which, with its high ceilings and good ventilation, provides a welcome respite for visitors.
The exhibit features 18 different birds and will be on display in the gallery at 214 N. Main St. through October 31. Private gallery visits are available for up to four members of the same household by calling 541-310-7413. Visitors may also view new work by Daniel Kubishta in the Lorenzen Board Room Galley.
This body of work departs a bit from her past paintings in that the plants that sustain the birds of the region share equal time on the page. A deep knowledge gained by observation is evident in the images, and a recent visit to the garden that surrounds her North Hill home provided insight into her process. Every plant, bundle of twigs, solitary bee house, and feeder is beautifully situated, simply because it’s the best way to attract the wide variety of birds and pollinators that inhabit the space.
While there’s nothing specific from her homeland in the space, the Japanese aesthetic is evident. Everything seems to belong; nothing seems fussy or ostentatious, and there is nothing that doesn’t nurture the ecosystem as a whole. A large container of water that feeds an outcropping of yellow iris doesn’t harbor mosquitos because it’s filled with small fish that feed on the eggs. Native plants like sage brush, bunch grass and flowering rabbitbrush push out the weeds that would plague a typical garden.
For more information, visit online at pendletonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.