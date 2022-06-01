PENDLETON — Brian Purnell’s upcoming exhibition at Pendleton Center for the Arts poses an interesting question for viewers. “Inside Out: Recent Portraits & Landscapes” opens Thursday, June 2, 5:30-7 p.m. at 214 N. Main St., Pendleton.
Held in the center’s East Oregonian Gallery, the event includes an artist reception. It is free and open to the public.
The body of work presents two facets of Purnell’s broad interest in photography; amalgamated faces created intuitively, along with the formal composition of images of the Eastern Oregon landscape. Together these pieces ask the viewer to consider where the boundary between the land and ourselves lies, or if there is one at all.
Purnell had a long career teaching art, with many of those years at the Pendleton Alternative School. His work with teens continued after retirement with classes at the arts center, where he is instrumental in the pottery program in the Alice Fossatti Ceramics Studio. He also provides classes for adults.
Purnell’s photographic work spans a range of interests. The portraits are composite images that blend multiple faces, sometimes from one subject, sometimes from multiple subjects, into one complex and dynamic image. He follows his intuition in the process. His landscape works, by contrast, are focused on traditional composition and range of value. The subject matter is most often the Eastern Oregon landscape, a place he’s inhabited for more than 40 years.
And works by Colton Spencer will be on view in the Lorenzen Gallery. Admission to see both exhibits is free, thanks to the support of Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. They remain on display through June 30. For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
