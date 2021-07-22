SALEM — Artists who exhibit or sell their work and maintain a consistent artistic practice are invited to submit their information for a statewide artist registry.
The Oregon Arts Commission, in partnership with The Ford Family Foundation, is building the list to increase access to funding programs and build a case for greater professional artist resources. This could include everyone from painters and photographers exhibiting in galleries to people making jewelry or tie-dyed T-shirts to sell at fairs and farmers markets — and everything in between.
To register, visit bit.ly/3zkn0Pb. For questions, contact Carrie Kikel at carrie.kikel@oregon.gov or 503-480-5360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.