More than 100 entries were featured in the 2017 ArtWORKz Junior Art Show & Competition at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute. Entries for this year’s show must be submitted by Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the museum located near Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission.
Tamastslikt Cultural Institute/Contributed Photo, File
MISSION — Young artists up to age 19 are invited to select their best work and enter it in ArtWORKz Junior Art Show & Competition.
The show is open to all youths throughout the region. In addition, the artist may offer their artwork for sale. There is no fee to enter.
Each artist may enter one piece of art for the show, including paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, printmaking, fiber art and traditional tribal work. To enter, artwork must be submitted by Saturday, Jan. 28 at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off Interstate 84, Exit 216. The entry form is available at bit.ly/3HimwQp.
All entries will be displayed Feb. 3 through March 18 in Tamastslikt’s exhibit gallery. The winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the artist's reception Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.
