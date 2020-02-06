MISSION — Youth artists from throughout the region are encouraged to enter the 2020 ArtWORKz Junior Art Show & Competition at Tamástslikt Cultural Institute in Mission.
In addition to showing their work in a professional gallery setting, participants will compete for prize awards. Also, artists may offer their works for sale during the show. The artist will set their own price and Tamástslikt will collect a 30% commission on artwork sold.
All area artists ages 18 and under are invited to show their best work of art and compete with others in their age group. Each artist may only enter one piece of work. Items must be submitted by Saturday, Feb. 15.
All art media forms are welcome, including everything from sculptures, paintings and drawings to printmaking, photography and fiber art. In addition, mixed media, digital computer-generated art and traditional tribal work, such as beadwork, weaving, and parfleche painting, are eligible.
Submissions may be an individual’s work or the result of a collaborative effort. For group pieces, all artists are to be identified and must be under the age of 19.
The show runs Feb. 22 through April 4. Admission to the exhibit is free on the opening day. The artists’ reception, which includes awards presentations, is Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m.
Awards will include grand prizes, awards of excellence and awards of merit in each age category. In addition, honorable mentions will be presented at the judge’s discretion. Staff from Tamástslikt will select the best emerging artist, and participants will vote for an artists’ choice award. Also, new this year is the Cayuse Grand Champion award, which includes a $500 gift certificate for art materials to be given to the winner’s school or art program of their choice.
Tamástslikt is located off Interstate 84 Exit 216, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for students/youths and free for ages 5 and under.
For more information, including ArtWORKz entry forms, visit www.tamastslikt.org. For questions, contact Randy Melton, collections curator, at 541-429-7700 or randall.melton@tamastslikt.org.
