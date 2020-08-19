HERMISTON — Given that the coronavirus is still impacting the county and region, the Hermiston Lions Club reminds area residents that assistance is available in the form of assistance grants for some of its popular programs.
The Hermiston Lions Club still welcomes requests for assistance, ranging from $500 to $2,000, to support local charities in the communities of Echo, Stanfield, Hermiston, Umatilla, Irrigon and Boardman with their extraordinary needs related to COVID-19. Applications should be sent to Bill Kuhn, club president, at wjk.kuhnlawoffices.com. In that email should be a description of the need, how much is needed and contact information.
And because its annual sight and hearing testing for students will not be possible this fall, the Hermiston Lions Club also is providing income-based $150 grants to assist with sight and hearing needs in the greater Hermiston area, which includes Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo, Umatilla and Irrigon. All Hermiston-area sight and hearing service providers accept the grants as a voucher to be applied toward costs incurred for sight and hearing needs. These service providers include Sound Advantage Hermiston Hearing Center, Lifetime Vision Source, Affordable Family Eyewear, and Walmart Vision. Any applicant who asks will be provided with a confidential application to determine eligibility.
For more information, or an application, write the Hermiston Lions at P.O. Box 1690, Hermiston, OR 97838, call Bill Kuhn at 541-676-9141, or email klo@kuhnlawoffices.com.
The Hermiston Lions Club serves the greater Hermiston Community. New members are always welcome.
