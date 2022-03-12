PENDLETON — Families and children impacted by foster care in Oregon recently received a helping hand from the ASTRA Club of Pendleton. The Pendleton High School youth service club is sponsored and supported by Altrusa International of Pendleton.
According to a press release from PHS, club officers Lucy Oyama, president; Kyle Liscom, fundraising committee chair; Kendall Moore, vice president and service committee co-chair; and Ethan Harrison, service committee co-chair; wanted to explore opportunities to obtain a grant. Additional funding, they determined, would allow the club to engage in a larger service project.
During their first board meeting in the summer of 2021, the group discussed several ideas. After further investigation, they reconvened and Liscom shared information he learned about Every Child Oregon.
Originally called Embrace Oregon, the initiative began in 2012 to provide support to the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare, which oversees the foster care system in the state. One of the projects features “flash boxes,” which are 12-gallon totes that are filled with a variety of items, such as puzzles, board games, arts and crafts supplies, batteries, gift cards for restaurants, stores, movie theaters, bowling alleys and other activity-based venues. In addition, necessities, items for foster parents and nonperishable foods or snacks can all help fill a box. The boxes are distributed to foster children and their foster families through Every Child Oregon.
“We talked about it and decided that the Every Child Oregon Flash Boxes would be able to reach the most people, involve many of our own members in making a difference and would serve our own community,” Oyama said.
Charging forward, Liscom completed the grant application. After it was submitted, the Altrusa International Foundation awarded the club $1,700 to help fund the majority of the project.
“He had never written a grant before but he did a great job with that,” said Debbie McBee, ASTRA advisor and a member of Altrusa.
Using the grant money and an additional $300 in club money, the students purchased items to create and fill flash boxes. On Feb. 7, ASTRA Club members met and assembled 10 boxes for the project.
Since Every Child Oregon is a statewide program, Oyama said ASTRA members could be providing help to families that live locally — making the service project seem more significant because it could impact someone in their neighborhood or school.
“Sometimes doing a project like this opens students’ eyes to the needs outside of their own little bubble,” she said. “And I believe that many students will begin to understand that serving others in need is something they can do easily.”
ASTRA is an acronym for Ability, Service, Training, Responsibility and Achievement. The local ASTRA Club, founded in 2005, is the largest service group at Pendleton High School. McBee beams with pride when sharing about the positive activities and service to the community that students are involved with.
“We have a truly amazing group of young adults in our community who are doing amazing things to help people locally and internationally,” she said.
