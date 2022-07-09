PENDLETON — The hall of the Athena American Legion Post 130 is getting an upgrade.

The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, July 6, approved a payment of $75,000 to upgrade the hall.

"The hall is in general use by the community," Commissioner George Murdock noted.

The work will improve safety and make the hall's bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he added.

The money comes from the 2021 federal American Rescue Plan Act, which allocated some funds for local community investment projects.

