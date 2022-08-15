ATHENA — Athena Caledonian Games annual parade July 9 resulted in a number of top-three finishers in a variety of categories.
The initial event kicks off the annual Caledonian celebration of Athena Scottish heritage in the Athena City Park.
ATHENA — Athena Caledonian Games annual parade July 9 resulted in a number of top-three finishers in a variety of categories.
The initial event kicks off the annual Caledonian celebration of Athena Scottish heritage in the Athena City Park.
“It was a wonderful parade,” event chair Colleen Bagdon said.
“The weather was beautiful and that made it a wonderful day to be in city park with some piping, dancing, food, friends and games,” said Sue Friese of Athena, spokesperson for and president of the Athena Caledonian Games Association.
“Everyone enjoyed the music of Endalos, the Celtic band from the Oregon Coast,” Friese said. She added that members were hit by COVID-19 the week before the games, and two of the four members performed their programs.
“We can be proud of our 123-year tradition in Athena as we continue to celebrate the Scottish,” said Nick Seltmann of Pendleton, association vice president.
Band, Bagpipes: Weston-McEwen Pipes and Drums, first place.
Business: Humbert Refuse, Milton-Freewater, first place; Sugar Shack, Athena, second place; Bank of Eastern Oregon, Athena, third place.
Cars & Wheels: Bill Muilenburg, Athena, first place; Subaru Brat, Loren Stroud, Athena, second place.
Clan: Clan Turnbull, Pendleton, first place.
Equestrian Group: Pendleton Round-Up Pennant Bearers, first place.
Nonprofit/Service Organization: Pooper Scoopers, Athena-Weston, 4-H, first place; East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, Weston, third place.
Novelty: Main Street Cowboy Calliope, Pendleton, first place.
Royal Court, Equestrian: Pioneer Posse, Milton-Freewater, first place; Pendleton Round-Up Queen and Court, second place.
Royal Court, Non-equestrian: Umatilla County Fair, first place; Happy Canyon Princesses, second place.
Uniquely Athena: Pioneer Picnic Queen and Grand Marshall, first place; Athena Library Bike, second place.
Alan Wernsing, chairman of the Scottish Athletic Competition, is in harvest so the results of that competition are expected later.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.