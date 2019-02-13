ATHENA — The Athena Citizen and Business of the Year Banquet will celebrate the people that make the town special to live and work in.
The event is Monday, Feb. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Athena Christian Church, 458 E. Van Buren St. Tickets are $15 each and will be available at the door.
The Athena Chamber of Commerce invites people to attend as they celebrate and thank past and present citizens and businesses that have contributed to the success of the community. Tom Insko, president of Eastern Oregon University, is the guest speaker.
In addition to dinner and dessert, the event includes a silent auction and raffle items.
For more information, contact Katie Zmuda at athenachamber@gmail.com or 541-969-4810.
