ATHENA — The Athena Civic Memorial Association announced scholarships were recently awarded to five Weston McEwen graduating seniors, along with grants to the Athena Public Library and Caledonian Games celebration.
Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 were awarded to Nevin Malchow, Victoria Vandenbos, Bailey Munck, Shelby Yunk and Isaac Wood. Malchow received the Dorothy Bjorklund Memorial Scholarship.
Grants were awarded to the Athena Public Library in the amount of $300, and the Athena Caledonian Games received $2,500.
The association was established in 1957 as a means to honor community charitable giving. A gift to the Athena Civic Memorial Association is a tax-exempt contribution and can be mailed any time of the year to P.O. Box 12, Athena, OR 97813.
Memorials were received from a number of people in memory of deceased family and friends during the year, including: Mike Wallan, Jim Gentry, Charlotte Hudson, Betty Lowary, Jim and Jane Gentry, Carl King, Dorothy Bjorklund, Jim Lieuallen, Garry Groves, Doris McMillan, Mary Wallan, Carolyn Cogswell, James and Linda Stroud, June Schmidtgall, Gaylord Salter, Michael Smith, Helen Callaway, Millie Shaner, Lawrence Beamer, Beverly Mathwich, Joy Nell Salter, and Doreen Munck.
Board members are: McKenzie Hansell, Judy Weidert, Molly Betts, Kendal Zerba, Elvin Taylor, James Zerba and Sally Thompson. Ken Bjorklund retired from the board in 2021 after 32 years of service.
