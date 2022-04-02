ATHENA — The Athena Public Library announced Thursday, March 31, it received a $10,000 grant as part of the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries.
An emergency relief program, 200 libraries across the nation were chosen to receive funds to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic. With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Athena library will use funds to anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution, Kristin Williams, outgoing library director, said in a press release.
“We are so excited to be selected for this grant,” she said. “Our ability to offer programs was really impacted by the pandemic, particularly our ability to partner with the local school district.”
The library, Williams said, was approached by some teachers from Weston McEwen High School who were looking for ways to bring theater experiences to their students. She said it sounded like a great idea, especially since students hadn’t been able to participate in field trips or other educational enhancements.
The grant funds, Williams said, provide a chance to develop opportunities that haven’t been available for some time. In addition, she said with the Athena Public Library in a time of transition between library directors, the grant will give Stephanie Partida, the new library director, a “fun welcome to the community.”
Williams said the Athena library will use the grant funds for a couple of upcoming programs. The first is a Seattle Shakespeare Company production of “Romeo y Julietta.” The play will be performed on April 26 during the school day for students. And then an evening performance will be open to the public at 7 p.m. at Weston McEwen High School.
“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic — from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures — especially in our communities of the greatest need,” ALA President Patty Wong said. “This crucial support from NEH will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”
More than 370 libraries applied for the grant, according to the ALA. For a full list of libraries selected, search www.ala.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.