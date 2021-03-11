ATHENA — The Athena Mainstreet Association recently honored its own with the annual Citizens and Business of the Year awards.
Alan and Chrissy Froese were chosen as Athena's 2021 Citizens of the Year. The couple has served their community over the years by volunteering with youth programs, sports, families in need and at Athena Christian Church.
Alan Froese has served his community since his school days at Weston-McEwen High School, where he was a star athlete. He has continued his love of sports as a youth football coach and high school statistician. He also is a talented sculptor, woodworker and musician, donating his time teaching guitar lessons to local youth and leading the church music worship team. And he offers annual car care servicing to widows and single women in need in the Athena area at no charge.
Chrissy Froese is active in the church and leads women's Bible studies as well as coordinating the annual Ladies Holiday Breakfast. She also is a talented graphic designer, donating her skills for advertising and signs for church, community and cancer support activities. She serves as a source for homeschooling ideas and curriculum for area families, and helped to bring ballet and other extracurricular activities to the area. She also co-chairs the local Outreach Program for families in emergency crisis in Athena and surrounding communities.
The 2021 Business of the Year is The One Stop, located on Main Street. The business was nominated for their friendly staff, a new extensive menu, and for providing the community with much-needed grocery items. Although the business has been on Main Street since the 1950s, the past year has brought many changes to the store, including competitive gas prices, a pizza oven, a revamped coffee bar, ready-to-go breakfasts, lunch specials, desserts and fresh produce. The One Stop is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Athena Mainstreet Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rejuvenating Athena’s central business district. For more information, or to make a tax-deductible donation, contact April Vorhauer-Flatt at 541-969-4811.
